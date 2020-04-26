Hyde Park Farmers Market changes to pickup only

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Customers are now not allowed to purchase items in person at the Hyde Park Farmers Market, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The farmers market is following the social distancing guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.
- Items must be pre-ordered or prepaid.
- Items must be placed in the car trunk only.
- Vendors will wearing cloth face masks and will be practicing the CDC guidelines.
Customers can order the items on the Hyde Park Farmers Market website.
The Hyde Park Farmers Market is located at the U.S. Bank parking lot. It runs on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
