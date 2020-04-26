Indiana: 617 more positive COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

By Natalya Daoud | April 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 12:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced that there are 617 more positive COVID-19 cases and 28 more COVID-19 deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 15,012 and the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 813.

Marion County still has the most positive cases, with 4,796 and 259 deaths.

Here are the cases in our viewing area:

  • Franklin County: 94 cases, 7 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 84 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ripley County: 89 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ohio County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 14 cases, 0 deaths
  • Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Fayette County: 25 cases, 4 deaths

