Indiana: 617 more positive COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced that there are 617 more positive COVID-19 cases and 28 more COVID-19 deaths.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 15,012 and the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 813.
Marion County still has the most positive cases, with 4,796 and 259 deaths.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 94 cases, 7 deaths
- Dearborn County: 84 cases, 5 deaths
- Ripley County: 89 cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, 0 deaths
- Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Fayette County: 25 cases, 4 deaths
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.