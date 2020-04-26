Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a man on the run and wanted in connection to a killing in California was arrested in Kentucky. Frederick McGowan was taken into custody around Thursday and charged with federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. An arrest warrant from Los Angeles County said 59-year-old McGowan was accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Earl Chiles in December after the pair got into an argument. Authorities also arrested McGowan’s nephew, 29-year-old Phillip Morris and charged him with obstruction. FBI Louisville spokesman Timothy Beam said McGowan will be extradited to Los Angeles but it’s unclear when that may happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.