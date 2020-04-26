Masks required for all Kroger employees, company announces

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Whether they are masks issued by the company or personal ones, you can expect to see Kroger employees in all parts of the store wearing them.
Sunday marked the first-day employees were required to wear masks.
Just a day ago, Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen made the announcement public in an email sent to customers.
“As America’s grocer, we have taken extensive measures across our business to safeguard our associates and customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” McMullen stated in the message to customers.
Even though workers are now required to wear masks, some customers still have concerns:
“It’s helpful if someone sneezes or coughs, but I see so many people touching their face to adjust their mask,” a Fox19 Now Facebook follower commented to us.
A FOX19 NOW Twitter follower replied to our post announcing the news saying this decision comes too late:
“It is way past due. For the record, the last time I was in Kroger will be the last time I will ever be in Kroger. Why? Because employees (including pharmacy) were not wearing masks. I expected Kroger to be proactive. Too little too late. Public safety/health should be priority 1.”
Another FOX19 NOW Twitter follower replied in agreement with Kroger’s decision:
“Any store that is open, you should have a mask on or don’t go in!! If I had a business, employees, and customers, would all have to wear one!”
The big question: what’s next? Will shoppers be forced to wear masks inside?
Attorneys say because it’s a private business, they can certainly create that requirement. They would be within there legal right to do so.
We reached out to Kroger corporate, but have not heard back.
Kroger has implanted several new policies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, Kroger implemented a capacity cap on the number of shoppers that would be allowed into its stores to allow for “proper physical distancing.”
Kroger has also added plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes to protect both its employees and customers.
The retailer also has established special hours for at-risk populations.
