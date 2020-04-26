Plan to reopen Ohio expected to be announced by governor on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Governor Mike DeWine is expected to announce a multi-phase plan to reopen the state on Monday.
It’s expected he will follow the guidelines the White House put forward in its multi-phase plan.
Salon owner’s like Penny Coy Knierim said it would be nice if the governor announced salons could open by May 1.
“We are ready to get back to work. But then we want our clients and everyone to be safe,” explained Knierim. “So we have a system set up where there will be no waiting. And we all have our own separate rooms.”
Governor DeWine could announce that restaurants, which have also been hit hard during this pandemic, could start taking steps towards reopening.
But some who work in the industry, like Arielle Ashcraft say May 1 would be too soon.
“Because I don’t want to throw myself out there and this whole COVID-19 thing ain’t gone," Ashcraft stated. "So I think it’s too early.”
Elective surgeries have been banned for over a month.
Gov. DeWine may allow limited elective surgeries in the first phase. With others coming soon after.
FOX19 NOW spoke to a nurse who helps patients recover after surgery. She says she is looking forward to getting back to her primary job.
“We are very anxious to get back going. It’s going to have to be strategically done because there is a lot of backlogs do to that.”
