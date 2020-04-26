Sunshine briefly returns Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rainfall is exiting the region, and in its wake we will start Monday on a chilly note.
Low temps by morning will dip into the upper 30’s, but by afternoon we will see low to mid 60’s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The return to sunshine is brief however.
Showers arrive Monday night and through the day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Temps dip back into the upper 50’s on Thursday, but are back in the mid 60’s Friday, with 70’s on tap for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.