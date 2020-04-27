Federal Courthouse to reopen after confirmed COVID-19 case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Six days after the Potter Stewart Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati closed due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the building will reopen Tuesday, April 28, according a U.S. District Court order for the Southern District of Ohio.
Monday’s order, signed by U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley, rescinds Marbley’s own order issued last week temporarily closing the federal courthouse after a security officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Marbley’s order of last Wednesday said the officer had “responsibility for all of the public areas in the Potter Stewart Courthouse.”
According to that order, the officer worked in the courthouse during the morning shift last Sunday, April 19, and became symptomatic that evening.
During the closure, Marbley wrote in Monday’s order, the courthouse was cleaned according to CDC guidelines, then left unoccupied for 24 hours, also according to CDC guidelines.
The courthouse will reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Monday’s order.
The reduced staffing levels and other restrictions previously put in place for the courthouse will remain in effect, the order states.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.