Furloughs, pay cuts for staff at public libraries in Cincinnati, Hamilton County

“Ramping back up hours for staff, and calling furloughed staff back to work, depends on variables that are out of our control, such as the health of our staff, the actual reduction of revenue over projections, the status of the state’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing measures, what the scientific community can learn about how long the virus can live on surfaces, and the availability of cleaning and physical distancing supplies and equipment,” said Brehm-Heeger.