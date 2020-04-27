Furloughs, pay cuts for staff at public libraries in Cincinnati, Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19)- Furloughs and pay cuts will begin next week for employees of the public library system in Cincinnati and Hamilton County due to the coronavirus pandemic, saving $167,800 a week, the library board announced Monday.
The cuts, which will take effect Sunday, May 3, will save $167,800 a week, according to a news release.
About half of the library system’s total 839 employees will see their salaries reduced by 25%, according to a news release. Just over 100 employees who typically work 12 hours or less each week also will be furloughed.
Overall staff compensation this year already was reduced by 3% as a result of delaying previously approved merit increases.
The library’s leadership team is taking a 5-10% pay cut, and Paula Brehm-Heeger, the Eva Jane Romaine Coombe Library director, and her salary is slashed by 15%, the release states.
These reductions and the furloughs will continue for an indefinite amount of time, but the library leadership team intends to evaluate the situation continuously, she said.
The library is continuing to pay the full employer benefit contribution for medical and dental premiums for all staff with reduced hours.
Reduced hours staff will also continue to earn credit for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System at a prorated rate.
The exact funding loss for the library during the remainder of 2020 is unknown now.
About half of the library’s revenues come from the state of Ohio through the Public Library Fund, while the other half comes from Hamilton County taxpayers via two levies.
Current projections range from an $8 million to $12 million gap in the budget, a projection that represents a 20-30% reduction of the public library fund and about 10–15% of the budget overall.
Addressing this shortfall is no small matter and a variety of budget savings have become necessary, she said.
This decision also is part of a larger effort to curtail expenses from multiple parts of the budget to cover reduced revenues. A variety of operational savings have been realized during the closure, primarily security costs and consumable supplies.
Additional budget savings beyond personnel are needed, and will be identified and addressed in the coming weeks, she said.
The time-sensitive nature of the CARES Act prompted the library board to prioritize staffing decisions, as senior leaders and the board wanted to ensure this funding was available to staff impacted by these personnel changes, according to the release.
Staff who are not being furloughed or having hours reduced are those staff members whose full scope of work is able to be accomplished remotely at this time and/or whose work supports critical tasks that enable the library system to continue to function while facilities are closed, the release states.
This decision was not taken lightly and occurred after careful research and deliberation, she said.
“The pandemic has left us with no good choices, and making this difficult decision is especially distressing,” Brehm-Heeger said.
"I am heartened, however, when I recall how together we have risen to meet past challenges, and I know that our collective passion and perseverance will carry us through these extraordinary times together, too.”
These actions do not affect any services the library system is currently providing, she added.
Library buildings have been closed since March 13, and will remain closed through at least Sunday, May 3.
While library buildings have been closed, the library board has been focusing on expanding access to the system’s digital materials, offering programming through videos and live-streams, and creating new services like one-on-one appointments with staff to get personalized help with job issues, small business assistance, and even appointments with a social worker.
Visit CincinnatiLibrary.org or call 513-369-6900 to schedule an appointment.
Phones are operated 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
The library is actively working on a recovery and re-opening plan, and is following state and national guidelines on how to proceed, she said.
“Ramping back up hours for staff, and calling furloughed staff back to work, depends on variables that are out of our control, such as the health of our staff, the actual reduction of revenue over projections, the status of the state’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing measures, what the scientific community can learn about how long the virus can live on surfaces, and the availability of cleaning and physical distancing supplies and equipment,” said Brehm-Heeger.
Visit CincinnatiLibrary.org/COVID19 for more information and updates on the library system.
