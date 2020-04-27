Greater Cincinnati restaurant permanently closes due to coronavirus pandemic

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Greater Cincinnati restaurant and bar is permanently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An employee at Parkers Tavern Blue Ash confirmed it Monday morning and then referred FOX19 NOW to corporate office for comment.
“PARKERS BLUE ASH TAVERN HAS CLOSED,” reads the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant and bar is located at Cooper Road and Reed Hartman Highway.
“Due to the uncertainty associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry, and Parkers Blue Ash Tavern in particular, it has been very difficult for us to plan a reopening,” the website states.
“Therefore, all issued gift cards will be refunded. Please send your contact information, unique gift card number and return mailing address to info@selectrestaurants.com. Once our corporate offices are reopened, gift card refunds will be processed.”
