Greater Cincinnati restaurant permanently closes due to coronavirus pandemic

Greater Cincinnati restaurant permanently closes due to coronavirus pandemic
Parkers Blue Ash Tavern is permanently closed due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, an employee there confirmed Monday morning. (Source: Parkers Blue Ash Tavern Facebook page)
April 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:14 AM

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Greater Cincinnati restaurant and bar is permanently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An employee at Parkers Tavern Blue Ash confirmed it Monday morning and then referred FOX19 NOW to corporate office for comment.

“PARKERS BLUE ASH TAVERN HAS CLOSED,” reads the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant and bar is located at Cooper Road and Reed Hartman Highway.

“Due to the uncertainty associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry, and Parkers Blue Ash Tavern in particular, it has been very difficult for us to plan a reopening,” the website states.

“Therefore, all issued gift cards will be refunded. Please send your contact information, unique gift card number and return mailing address to info@selectrestaurants.com. Once our corporate offices are reopened, gift card refunds will be processed.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.