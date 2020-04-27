Hamilton County leaders to provide details about mental health services available for coping with COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County leaders said they will provide information during a 10 a.m. news conference Monday about mental health services available to help all residents cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
They also are expected to announce updated figures on confirmed COVID-19 cases and say if there are new deaths.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus will be joined by Linda Gallagher, vice president of Mental Health and Addiction Services at Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
Last week, Driehaus announced furloughs and paycuts due to budget issues related to COVID-19.
This afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce the plan for reopening Ohio’s businesses.
