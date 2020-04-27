Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts got some help for Philip Rivers early in this year's draft. They also may have found their quarterback of the future on Day 3. After taking a receiver and running back with their two second-round picks, the Colts capped the weekend by taking strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason out of Washington and offensive tackle Danny Pinter of Ball State. Eason is unlikely to compete with Rivers for the starting job or even Jacoby Brissett as the backup next season. But after starting Saturday with three quarterbacks on the roster and none signed beyond 2020, the Colts thought Eason was worth taking.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (AP) — The lack of auto racing is hitting home in Speedway, Indiana. The town of 12,000 people is near Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indy 500 has been postponed from Memorial Day to August. There are no events planned until early July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local businesses in Speedway say revenue is down. They are eager for the return of racing in a community that was literally built for it.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition. Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters. Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots. Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut but crashed.