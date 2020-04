CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry made quite a debut in the NFL draft. Berry stuck to his plan and was able to address many of Cleveland's biggest needs over the past three days. The Browns began by taking Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick. This was Berry's first draft as the final authority over picks. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski felt Berry handled this unique draft, which had to be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like a seasoned veteran.