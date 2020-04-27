How Ramadan is being safely observed by Muslims during Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Muslim Americans across the country are in the midst of Ramadan.
However, this year some families can’t be together because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ramadan is typically a time of togetherness where the Muslim community meets to break their fast together following a fast.
This year the Muslim American community is doing things differently.
Mohammad Sohrabi, the president of the Unity Center in Northfield, is doing what he can to keep everyone safe.
Which is the reason why he is holding all prayers online.
“Following the advice of the officials in the field It’s such a serious issue we are also taking it seriously,” he said.
While thousands of Muslims across Northeast Ohio fast from sun up to sun down, it’s not the only part of Ramadan.
It’s also about giving to charity.
During the coronavirus crisis, this pillar of Ramadan takes on a whole new meaning.
“Ramadan is always about reflection and I encourage everyone to reach out and help someone,” he said.
Sohrabi says he’s pleased with the way the Muslim community in Cleveland has quarantined since the pandemic happened.
