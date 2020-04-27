Indiana COVID-19 update: 963 new cases, 88 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Nearly 1,000 additional coronavirus cases and almost 100 more deaths were reported on Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
963 Hoosiers have been newly diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the ISDH.
Indiana’s total number of coronavirus cases is now 15,961.
ISDH reported 88 more coronavirus related deaths, which brings the total death toll to 844.
Here are the cases in southeastern Indiana:
- Fayette County: 25 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 94 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 85 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Three cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 90 cases, five deaths
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Six cases, zero deaths
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.