LaRosa’s partnership delivers thousands of meals to low-income seniors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of meals are being delivered to senior living centers this week in a partnership between the Council on Aging and LaRosa’s.
The program started several weeks ago. It’s needed now more than ever, as more low-income seniors face food insecurity in the deepening swell of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are extremely anxious right now,” COA Director of Provider Services Randy Quisenberry said. “They’re fearful. They’re fearful of home-delivered meals getting stopped, they’re fearful of going to the store.”
Quisenberry has been busy coordinating meal deliveries to 10 apartment communities in Warren County.
One o the locations is Berry Wood Retirement Community in Loveland.
“It’s wonderful,” Manager Heather Henry said of the meal program. “And I’m sure it makes the residents feel great that people care and they haven’t been forgotten.”
Henry sayda due to the pandemic, the seniors living at Berry Wood have been unable to socialize or leave their rooms much, making a familiar meal like LaRosa’s a welcome distraction.
“We’re very grateful to the Council on Aging and LaRosa’s for all these delicious meals,” Henry said. “The residents are very excited and eager. Not begin able to come out is a little rough, so they’re excited and appreciative.”
“This partnership is fantastic,” Quisenberry said, adding Buddy LaRosa and his family have been “very involved” in the county senior tax levy programs in which COA has been involved.
Meals on Wheels is delivering the meals -- and they have their hands full delivering thousands of these meals per week.
They don’t know how long this will last, but the seniors at Berry Wood and many other facilities around the region are grateful.
“We’ll work through all of this together,” Henry said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.