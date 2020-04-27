Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Virus death toll reaches 728; plan for opening may come soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials have reported a total of 728 confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in the state. The Ohio health department’s statistics from Sunday show a total of 15,963 positive cases, with 3,178 hospitalizations. Last week, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio. The governor said this will allow a dramatic increase of testing in places like nursing homes and homeless shelters and permit Ohio to determine that workers in essential manufacturing facilities and grocery employees “are healthy and not spreading the disease.”
AP-US-LIVES-LOST-DOUBLE-TRANSPLANT-SURVIVOR
Virus ends daredevil life of double-lung transplant patient
BOSTON (AP) — A double-lung transplant patient from New Hampshire who went on to become a daredevil has died from the coronavirus. Joanne Mellady died in March after becoming a symbol of what was possible after people receive organ transplants. She got hers in 2007 and went on to complete a bucket list that included extensive travel and sports ranging like hang gliding and skateboarding. Mellady had been diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and that led to her lung transplant. She later counseled and encouraged fellow transplants patients and was active in a group searching for a cure for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Finally, Ohio's virus-extended primary is coming to an end
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's virus-extended 2020 primary is finally coming to end, nearly 10 weeks after voting began. Officials postponed in-person voting scheduled March 17 for safety amid the pandemic, and they wound up with a mostly vote-by-mail plan that will allow in-person voting Tuesday for some people with special circumstances. It's the first election of its kind in the state. Voter participation has been running at about half of the 2016 turnout, when two hotly contested presidential primaries were on the ballot. This year, the state still has some contested congressional primaries as well as races for legislative seats, judges, and local candidates and issues.
BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOOTING
Police: Man shot to death at own 25th birthday party
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland are investigating the shooting death of a man at his own birthday party. Police say officers were called to a residence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators say the victim was there for a party celebrating his own 25th birthday. Investigators say preliminary information indicates that a 22-year-old relative was handling a handgun “and reportedly shot the victim believing it was unloaded.” The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked at the county jail. Police say the case remains under investigation.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio confirmed and probable virus-related deaths top 700
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials are reporting that the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has topped 700. The Ohio health department posted information Saturday indicating 671 confirmed deaths and 40 probable deaths for a total of 711. The number of confirmed cases was 14,983, and with another 604 probable cases totaled 15,587. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
FATAL TRUCK-MOTORCYCLES CRASH
Man killed, woman hurt after motorcycles collide with pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured after their motorcycles collided with a pickup truck in Ohio. Cleveland police said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Friday when the 37-year-old truck driver heading south on East 155th Street stopped for a stop sign and then tried to turn left onto Harvard Avenue in the eastbound direction. Police say a 25-year-old man on a Honda and a 31-year-old woman on a Suzuki, both headed west, struck the side of the truck. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio county says jump in cases coming from nursing home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Ohio’s Putnam County was one of the last counties in the state to record its first positive COVID-19 case. Now, less than two weeks later, the county has nearly 50 people with the virus. County Health Commissioner Kim Rieman says many of the new cases are connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Across Ohio, more than 15,,100 cases of the virus have been reported. That includes 690 deaths and more 3,000 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Friday to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio, up to 22,000 a day by May 27.
FENTANYL SALES-COUPLE CHARGED
Couple gets lengthy prison terms for fentanyl sales scheme
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A couple have received lengthy federal prison terms for their involvement in a scheme that authorities say brought large amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil from China for sale in northeast Ohio. Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Donte Gibson got a 25-year sentence on Thursday, while his 36-year-old wife, Audrey, received a 10-year sentence. The Akron couple was arrested in February 2018 and eventually pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering conspiracy charges. Seven other defendants have also pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the case. They include Donte Gibson’s daughter Dontaysha Gibson and Audrey Gibson’s mother, Lori Martin.
AP-T25 SPORTS MOVIES-MAJOR LEAGUE
'Major League' a hit with mix of antics, believable action
For all its goofy antics, exaggerated characters and memorable one-liners, “Major League” also stands out because the play on the field — especially at the end — feels reasonably authentic. The 1989 film was voted No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. Director David S. Ward's cast, which included Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Dennis Haysbert, was talented from both an acting standpoint and a baseball one. In the final game, a relief pitcher takes the mound with loud music blaring and the crowd going wild — a scene that's aged particularly well through the years.