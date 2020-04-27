Ohio governor to announce plan to reopen state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce a multi-phase plan to reopen the state of Ohio on Monday.
It’s anticipated he will follow the guidelines the White House put forward in its multi-phase plan.
His remarks will come during a news conference. The time will be announced Monday morning, but most of his briefings have been at 2 p.m.
FOX19 NOW will steam it on our app.
Salon owners like Penny Coy Knierim said it would be nice if salons open by Friday, May 1.
“We are ready to get back to work. But then we want our clients and everyone to be safe,” she said. “So we have a system set up where there will be no waiting. And we all have our own separate rooms.”
DeWine could announce that restaurants, which have also been hit hard during this pandemic, begin taking steps towards reopening.
But some who work in the industry, like Arielle Ashcraft say Friday would be too soon.
“Because I don’t want to throw myself out there and this whole COVID-19 thing ain’t gone," she said. "So I think it’s too early.”
Elective surgeries and other medical procedures were banned for more than a month. Last week, the governor said he wanted doctors and medical care providers to talk to patients to see if the procedures and surgeries could be done now.
FOX19 NOW spoke to a nurse who helps patients recover after surgery. She said she is looking forward to getting back to her primary job.
“We are very anxious to get back going," she said. "It’s going to have to be strategically done because there is a lot of backlogs do to that.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.