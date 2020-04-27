Ohio holding virtual Spirit Week to beat the stay-at-home blues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to have a little fun this week to show the state is united in the fight against the coronavirus.
On Sunday, the Governor laid out the plans for a virtual Spirit Week as a part of the #InThisTogetherOhio campaign.
Each day, from April 27 to May 1, has a different theme.
- Monday - Pajama Day
- Tuesday - Garden Day
- Wednesday - Salute Your Hero Day
- Thursday - Spirit Day
- Friday - Pizza Day
The Governor is asking participants to post pictures on social media using the hashtags #SpiritWeekOhio, #InThisTogetherOhio, and #StayHomeOhio.
