OTR retailers preparing to reopen: ‘We’re very excited’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Oho Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday Ohio retailers can reopen their stores on May 12 as apart of the state’s plan to reopen. However, the businesses must follow a specific set of guidelines.
"We're all very excited. We all miss each other. We haven't seen them for a few weeks now," Mike Deininger told FOX19 Now on Monday.
Deininger, who owns Paper Wings and Mica 12/V in Over-The-Rhine with his wife, was forced to lay his six employees off when DeWine forced retailers to close almost two months ago because of the Coronavirus.
Deininger and his wife have only been able to sell their retail online during the closing.
“We’ve worked very hard, but the income just isn’t there. You just can’t do the same volume of serving customers online,” Deininger said. “We’re very excited we get to open again. Of course we listened very closely to what the requirements are to open again.”
The full guidelines are attached below. They include:
- Employees must wear face coverings at all times;
- They are required to wash their hands;
- Employees need to have hand sanitizer in high contact locations.
Deininger says the requirements are fair and that his employees took similar precautions before the stores closed.
“We do have masks ready for the employees when they are ready to come back and we are able to put them on the payroll,” he said.
Employees also have to perform daily symptoms assessments and must stay home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.
“It’s one of those things where I think you have to watch how things go, make sure people don’t get too relaxed about it,” said Deininger. “To take measure of what we need to service the customers when they come back, and we’ll figure that out as that happens.”
The guidelines also ask customers to wear face coverings while shopping, and businesses can ask customers to leave if they are symptomatic.
Businesses also have to specify if they have hours for at-risk populations.
