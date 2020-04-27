4-year-old injured in Sedamsville shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - District 3 police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sedamsville, according to CPD.
Police say multiple shots were fired into a residence in the 200 block of Fairbanks Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.
Two people were injured by shrapnel, according to police, one a 4-year-old girl and the other an adult woman.
Police say they believe the two victims were sitting in a car at the time they were injured.
The woman has been transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the child has been transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
No word on the extent of their injuries has been provided.
Police say they are looking for a black SUV or truck in connection with the shooting.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
