Police: 21-year-old man shot in parking lot of Sharonville nursing home

SHARONVILLE (FOX19) - A 21-year-old Cincinnati man was shot in the parking lot of a Sharonville nursing home early Monday, police said.
Officers responded to a report about 1 a.m. of a person shot in the parking lot at 10722 Wyscarver Road, according to news release from Sharonville Police.
Dan Connors, the manager of a nursing facility at that location, St. Joseph Home, told FOX19 NOW they heard shots and then cars speeding away.
The man who was shot was followed to that location by “unknown persons” and was shot while in the parking lot waiting to drop off food to his girlfriend, according to police.
The suspects followed the man from the scene after the shooting, their news release states. He was able to get away and drive to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation. No other people or property was damaged, according to police.
They describe it as an “isolated incident.”
According to its website, St. Joseph Home creates a home for adults and children with developmental disabilities who have complex support needs and use a wheelchair for mobility. The non-profit ministry of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati offers a creative, loving environment for those in the residential, respite programs, and day programs.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Sharonville Police Department: 513-563-1147.
