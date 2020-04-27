Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There may be a few sprinkles in the area this evening but overnight that activity will increase to scattered showers.
From sunrise into sunset look for a few showers tomorrow. That does NOT mean Tuesday will be a washout - in fact there will be long intervals without rainfall - that’s what scattered showers means.
Tuesday night into Friday afternoon it will be more wet than dry with episodes of rain, some heavy, a few strong thunderstorms may be included but also periods of rain-free weather. Friday the rain will be tapering off so many locations especially west of the city will have a dry day.
Saturday looks nice but rain returns Sunday. The good news is that it looks like Sunday’s wet weather will hold off until late afternoon or evening.
