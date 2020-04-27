Skyline Chili donates $250k to COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skyline Chili is donating $250,000 to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund helping some of the most at-risk groups in our community.
Greater Cincinnati’s Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s COVID-19 Regional Response Fund provides funding to nonprofit organizations helping provide meals for those in need, housing and shelter, medical response, childcare, and eldercare.
The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund is helping 10 counties in the Greater Cincinnati area.
“We are grateful for Skyline’s significant contribution, which will be immediately put to use to provide essential support to citizens of our Tri-State community," said President/CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation Ellen Katz. "Skyline Chili’s partnership with the fund is exactly the type of assistance our community needs to move forward together.”
If you would like to donate to this fund click the following link: COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
