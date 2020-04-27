Tri-State restaurant open for carryout after car crashed into it

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - A northern Kentucky restaurant is open after a car crashed into the building last month.
The Farmstand Market & Cafe is filling carryout orders only right now Tuesday through Saturday in the Boone County community of Union at 9914 Old Union Rd.
Despite all the clean up and rebuilding, restaurant owner Tricia Houston said they were back open a week after the crash - and it was all thanks to the help of the community.
“They have reached out in numerous ways, through notes and extra tips for the service staff that they’ve split up among everybody so they could stay on the payroll and continue to be working,” she said.
“A local restaurant started a fundraiser for us and raised just enough to meet our payroll that immediate week after we were closed. Stephen Williams and Bouquet Restaurant, we can’t thank them enough.”
Construction is still underway on the building.
There was quite a bit of structural damage, according to Houston.
They had to replace the entire front of the restaurant, along with the bar, ceiling and floor, but the kitchen luckily was not damaged, she said.
Houston said she was glad no one was hurt in the incident.
It happened around closing time, so no customers were inside, she said.
Employees were still on the clock, but in the back of the building.
Now, she said, the goal is to keep employees on the payroll.
The crash occurred just two weeks before non-essential businesses were ordered to close because of the pandemic.
Houston said they unfortunately had to furlough a few employees as a result, but they plan to bring everyone back as soon as possible.
“We applied for the EIDL, the Emergency Disaster Loan. We have not heard anything back yet on that," she said.
"The payroll protection program, of course, we got the email last week that said they have ran out of money. So we are ready for round two, if round two comes. Our sales are down and it’s hard. We want to make sure we pay our employees and keep them on the payroll if we can.”
