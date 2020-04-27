VIDEO: Go for a cheetah-walk around the Cincinnati Zoo in new zookeeper diary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden may be closed to visitors, but zoo’s team of animal caregivers remain hard at work keeping your favorite animals happy and healthy.
Zookeeper Andie Haugen’s “Day in the Life” video diary chronicles those efforts as she remains visibly positive and passionate about her work.
The zoo was forced to lay off 174 employees during the pandemic, but full-time zookeepers like Haugen remain, while other staff have been reassigned to essential animal-care roles.
Haugen works at the zoo’s Cheetah Encounter exhibit, meaning she gets to spend plenty of time with cheetah Kris and her companion pup Remus.
Haugen is also able to take the cheetahs for walks across the grounds, something that would have been difficult just weeks ago.
As the zoo’s shut-down continues during the pandemic, you can catch its educational home safari videos on Facebook, just like the one here on the zoo’s cheetahs.
