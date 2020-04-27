WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update as Kentucky reopens

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update at 5 p.m. after Kentucky began their initial reopening phase on Monday.
The first phase allows healthcare services can resume non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic treatments, radiology, and lab services in:
- Hospital outpatient settings
- Healthcare clinics and medical officers
- Physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices
- Optometrists
- Dental offices (with enhanced aerosol protections)
