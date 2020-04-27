WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update as Kentucky reopens

By Jared Goffinet | April 27, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:50 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update at 5 p.m. after Kentucky began their initial reopening phase on Monday.

The first phase allows healthcare services can resume non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic treatments, radiology, and lab services in:

  • Hospital outpatient settings
  • Healthcare clinics and medical officers
  • Physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices
  • Optometrists
  • Dental offices (with enhanced aerosol protections)

