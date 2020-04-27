Governor: Healthcare, manufacturing, retail services to reopen under strict guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A phased-in reopening of Ohio will begin in May, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday.
Starting on May 1, Gov. DeWine says healthcare services can begin to reopen:
- All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed
- Dental procedures can resume
On May 4, construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin, but need to follow these strict guidelines:
Also on May 4, general office environments can reopen:
- Governor asks businesses to continue having employees work from home if possible.
Consumer and retail services can reopen on May 12.
- Every retail service will also have to follow strict guidelines put in place by the governor:
Restaurants and salons are not able to reopen under this initial phase of the governor’s order.
Ohio’s daily number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations was lower on Monday in comparison to where they stood on April 23, according to the Ohio Department of Health:
- Cases:
- April 23: 577
- April 27: 362
- Deaths:
- April 23: 46
- April 27: 25
- Hospitalizations:
- April 23: 78
- April 27: 54
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.