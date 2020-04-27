WATCH LIVE: Mayor, city leaders update city policies as state prepares to reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor Cranley and city leaders are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Cincinnati during the city’s 4 p.m. media briefing.
Cranley, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Health Commissioner Melba Moore will provide updates on city policy and services during the COVID-19 emergency. Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Roy Winston will also discuss the adjustments firefighters and emergency medical staff have made to safely respond to calls for service during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.