You’ll be seeing more of these lights in the sky from now on — here’s why

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’ve recently seen lines of slow-moving lights in the night sky, you’re not alone. But it’s not a government sending troops, and we’re not getting invaded by aliens.
According to Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, those Erie lights are Starlink satellites, a fleet of communication satellites orbiting several hundred miles above earth.
“SpaceX, a private space company, has launched dozens of them and have many more coming,” Regas told FOX19 NOW. “And they can sometimes be seen in a line, flying eerily by in long trains, and lots of people are noticing them!”
The highly reflective satellites are most visible within 90 minutes after sunset and 90 minutes before sunrise. They’ll look like “faint little stars” appearing to cross the sky, Regas says.
And there’s about to be a whole lot more of them.
SpaceX CEO Elon Must reportedly developed the project to give remote (and not-so-remote) locations on Earth access to high-speed internet.
To do that, the company will need to launch nearly 40,000 low-orbit satellites in the next decade, according to FOX19 NOW meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer. Currently, there are just over 400.
So get used to seeing these little lights in the sky. There’s about to be more of them.
