All those Zoom calls wearing you out? There’s a reason

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s hard to imagine business these days without FaceTime, Microsoft Teams or Zoom.
There’s new concern though, that people in virtual meetings all day due to the coronavirus pandemic are exhausting themselves.
The term is ‘Zoom Fatigue,' though it applies to all virtual meeting platforms.
Scoff if you like, but the endless work meetings, virtual happy hours, friendly catch-ups and family reunions are wearing people down.
The reason has to do with non-verbal cues. When you meet face-to-face, you sense things from body language. You don’t have to stare at someone’s face in a box to get what they’re saying.
Now, with glitchy screens, calls that drop and a dozen or more faces on the screen, people are worn out having to focus that much more.
Plus, we know we’re on camera, and that causes stress as well.
One expert says it’s like watching television, which is usually relaxing, except the television is watching you back.
Being locked in all day doesn’t help.
Need some advice? If your meeting can be done over the phone, try walking around while talking. According to some experts, that improves creativity.
