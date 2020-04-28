Additional coronavirus drive-thru testing available in Owen County

OWENTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Coronavirus drive-thru testing will be available later this Friday, but limited slots are available.
Three Rivers District Health Department (TRDHD) says 128 time slots are available for Friday’s testing at 960 Highway 127 Nort, Owenton, Kentucky.
Testing will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. on Friday.
Appointments must be scheduled by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, TRDHD says.
If you would like to schedule your appointment online, click here.
An email account is required to signup for a test online, but if you don’t have one TRDHD says you can call 502-482-2414.
You must have an apportionment in order to get tested.
TRDHD says their drive-thru testing on Friday is not replacing the tests at Triad Health Systems.
Instead, TRDHD says it will Triad Health Systems’ “burden and allow them to continue seeing all patients.”
