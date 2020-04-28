2 airlifted to hospital from NKY crash

MENTOR, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people were flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a serious crash on the Mary Ingles Highway in northern Kentucky early Tuesday, according to Campbell County dispatchers.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree in the 11000 block of Mary Ingles Highway between Ivor and Smith roads just before 1:30 a.m., dispatchers said.
The crash closed the highway for more than three hours; it has since reopened, they said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Campbell County police are expected to release more information later Tuesday morning.
