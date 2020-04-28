Bike shop feels business bump as more cyclists hit the road

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - More people are getting outside and exercising right now, because it’s one of the only things we can do.
That’s good news for a local bike shop, where new purchases and tune-ups are happening every day.
Montgomery Cyclery closed for a month when the pandemic started. But after putting some safety measures in place, owner Eric Mueller decided to reopen the business, which is considered essential under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders.
Sneeze guards are installed, tape is on the floor to mark proper social distancing and the number of customers in the shop is limited.
But that’s not all.
“Every bike that comes in, we’re going to put up in the stand, we’re going to wipe everything down, especially the contact points,” Mueller explained. “Just to make sure that it is completely disinfected before we bring it into the store.
"From there we’re going to make sure that the gears, brakes, anything that’s loose, just to check every bit of the bike.”
Mueller says within the first week of reopening, he sold dozens of new bikes. But they also saw a high volume of repairs coming into the shop.
“When you get everybody cooped-up at home, and the only thing they can do is go outside, whether it’s for a bike ride, run, walk, that’s all you see,” Mueller said. “You’re seeing fewer cars and more people outside.”
Because Montgomery Cyclery just reopened, and because the weather is so nice, they’re very busy.
They say normally repairs can be complete within a week, but right now they’re taking 10-14 days.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.