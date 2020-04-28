Birthday parade for 7-year-old has special meaning for family

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement in many Tri-State communities are trying to help kids have a special birthday despite social distancing due to the coronavirus.
Kids like Aubrey who celebrated her 7th birthday Tuesday with a surprise parade from Springfield Township police.
Aubrey’s mother Nikkie says the display was extra special because she lost her baby brother to COVID-19 last Thursday.
Ian McElhaney, 18, passed away on April 23 in Reno, Nevada.
“We are devastated at our loss for my brother and hope people know the seriousness of this virus and that we are going to push as a family to move forward and enjoy each other,” Nikkie said.
Nikkie says the parade was organized by her friend and coach from the Colerain cheer youth program, Vanessa McClellan.
