Bishops of Ohio extend suspension of publicly celebrated masses, liturgies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Catholic Bishops of Ohio extended the suspension on all publicly celebrated masses and liturgies through May 29.
The Catholic Conference of Ohio, chaired by Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, released a statement on the extension.
“We realize the frustration, sadness, and loss the faithful felt not to be able to gather personally to celebrate the Paschal Mysteries during the Sacred Triduum and each Sunday. During this time of sacrifice and longing, we have joined our prayers and hearts to yours, trusting that God will see us through this pandemic and reunite us at the Eucharistic Feast. Out of deep concern for the common good as well as the physical and spiritual well-being of all the people of Ohio, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have agreed once again to cooperate with the governor, and to support and abide by the multi-phased approach to returning to work and eventual public gathering in large groups,” it reads.
Public masses are expected to be resumed by May 30.
The Catholic Telegraph has a complete list of live-streaming masses in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on their website.
