Chemed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.9 million.
The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.68 per share.
The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $515.8 million in the period.
Chemed shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $439.35, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.
