Cincinnati Ballet’s wardrobe dept. making masks for frontline workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Ballet’s wardrobe department is helping protect the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s seamstresses have joined other volunteers making thousands of masks for local healthcare workers, first responders, and other frontline workers.
Wardrobe Supervisor Noelle Wedig-Johnson says making masks is a labor of love for her and her team.
“We are honored to use the ballets sewing talents to help protect the heroes in the medical field and other first responders,” Wedig-Johnson said in a news release. “Creating costumes has always given me a sense of purpose. Switching from tutus to mask production during this pandemic has given me hope in this uncertain time.”
Cincinnati Ballet saw the critical need for PPE in the community and began making masks with materials already stocked in the costume shop.
Cincinnati Ballet has also teamed up with Sew Masks 4 Cincy (SM4C) and they help provide additional fabric to the mask team.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.