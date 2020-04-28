Cincinnati police, fire leaders to give council COVID-19 update as budget deficits loom

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and fire union leaders are expected to provide COVID-19 updates at City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire Chief Roy Winston and Police Chief Eliot Isaac also are on the agenda.
The police chief is scheduled to report crime statistics. Shootings and homicides are up for March and April, police officials said last week.
Potential city budget cuts also could be discussed Tuesday and definitely will on Wednesday.
Cincinnati has a $27.5 million budget shortfall in this year’s budget through June 30 due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and faces an $80 million to $100 million one in the upcoming 2021 budget.
On Wednesday, Council’s Budget & Finance Committee is expected to hold an 11 a.m. meeting for a presentation from the city administration regarding the economic and operational impacts of the city’s COVID-19 related response efforts, and to consider taking action on ordinances and other related items and expenses.
Last month, Mayor John Cranley announced the city would furlough some 20 percent of its workforce, or 1,700 workers.
So far, no sworn-in members of the city’s police or fire departments have been affected by recent city furloughs.
Ninety-percent of the city’s water and sewer workers also have remained.
Two-thirds of the city’s budget is tied up in its water and sewer departments, according to the mayor.
Of the third that remains, 60% goes to police and fire.
The remaining share of the city’s budget goes to functions such as law, economic development, internal auditing and more, Cranley said.
Those departments would see workforce furloughs of around 50 percent, which the mayor described as “extreme and devastating.”
Earlier this month, City Manager Patrick Duhaney also recommended city council members cut human service agencies by 25%.
The mayor has said the city’s police and fire departments could face cuts in the future if the city does not receive assistance from the federal government.
Recent federal aid that provided trillions in stimulus to the U.S. economy left out cities like Cincinnati.
“There’s no way Cincinnati or Columbus or any city can survive or thrive if local governments suffer the catastrophic loss of revenue that we are projecting right now," Cranley said earlier this month.
He has been advocating for Congress to include local governments in another federal stimulus bill.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.