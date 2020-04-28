Cincinnati Zoo staff exchange desks, laptops for boots, scoopers during COVID-19

“I’ve learned so much in the weeks that I’ve been working in the Cat Ambassador Program (CAP),” said Angela Hatke, Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of visitor engagement and publicity and temporary member of the CAP team. “I prepare meals for the cheetahs, servals, ocelots, domestic cats, porcupine, and red river hog that live in the cat ambassador facility. I’ve also been able to incorporate the animals and trainers into a lot of social media posts, so I’m doing my 'real’ job at the same time!”