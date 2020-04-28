Cincinnati Zoo staff exchange desks, laptops for boots, scoopers during COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 has changed the normal workflow for many employees and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden staffers are no different.
Because of the coronavirus, part-time and seasonal workers were laid off in March when the zoo closed to the public.
Full-time staff members from various departments have since stepped away from their regular work and into new roles to continue to make sure animals receive the best care, according to the zoo.
Instead of casual work fashion and laptops, employees are dawning boots and wheelbarrows to help some 2,000 animals during the pandemic.
“We’re all stepping up and pitching in to help in animal areas,” said David Orban, Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of animal excellence and temporary keeper’s assistant. “A Zoo can’t just close. We still have mouths to feed and specialized staff needed to provide care. A lot of us are learning completely new skills and finding that animal care and horticulture work is a labor of love and that so much passion and creativity go into it.”
The zoo says those who don’t work with animals on a regular basis underwent training to learn how to prep diets, clean the habitats, and perform other necessary tasks.
“I’ve learned so much in the weeks that I’ve been working in the Cat Ambassador Program (CAP),” said Angela Hatke, Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of visitor engagement and publicity and temporary member of the CAP team. “I prepare meals for the cheetahs, servals, ocelots, domestic cats, porcupine, and red river hog that live in the cat ambassador facility. I’ve also been able to incorporate the animals and trainers into a lot of social media posts, so I’m doing my 'real’ job at the same time!”
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says since their closure on March 15, they have operated without any revenue from admissions, events, parking, rides, education programs, or food/retail.
As a result of this, the zoo says they’ve lost millions of dollars.
If you would like to help the animals and the zoo, you donate online to the Emergency Operating Fund.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.