City of Cincinnati’s first-ever HOMERAMA moved to Fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A luxury home show held in neighborhoods and townships around the city of Cincinnati for almost sixty years will be held within the city for the first time, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati.
HOMERAMA has historically showcased suburban, single-family dwellings, such as the Millbrook community in Finneytown, where it got its start in 1962.
Traditionally held in the summer, 2020′s show will reportedly be held Oct. 20-25 over COVID-19 concerns.
HBA says the home show will take place at Walworth Junction in the city’s East End, formerly the site of the Pennsylvania Railroad’s Pendleton Yard.
“This year’s HOMEARAMA (...) will be the first show ever held within the city of Cincinnati, and the first infill home show developed from a reclaimed brownfield site," HBA Executive Director Dan Dressman said. “Additionally, this will be the first HOMEARAMA that features neo-traditional customized home designs, with river views.”
The site is located at Walworth Ave., just north of the intersection of Riverside Drive and Delta Ave. in Cincinnati’s dynamic, colorful Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood.
The “walkable” community connects to Downtown Cincinnati with dedicated bike lanes along Riverside Drive.
Eight homes will be featured, priced $1.2-1.6 million.
Six of the eight homes have already been sold.
When completed, Walworth Junction, a project from the development team of Ralph Meierjohan and T.J. Ackermann, will include 39 homes, according to HBA.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.