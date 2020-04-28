Crash closes Mary Ingles Highway in NKY

MENTOR, Ky. (FOX19) - At least one person was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle crashed into a tree on the Mary Ingles Highway in northern Kentucky early Tuesday, according to Campbell County dispatchers.
The crash was reported and two injuries about 1:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Mary Ingles Highway between Ivor and Smith roads, dispatchers said.
Campbell County police remain on scene investigating.
The highway will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time, according to dispatch.
Detour from the north by taking Ivor. Southbound motorists are advised to take Smith.
