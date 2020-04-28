Deadly shooting in Winton Terrace, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting in Winton Terrace Tuesday, CPD says.
The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue, according to police.
Reports of the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m.
No information has been provided about a possible suspect.
It’s the second homicide reported Tuesday, with the first happening around 3 p.m. in Mt. Auburn.
CPD says during the COVID-19 pandemic they are unable to practice proactive and preventive policing strategies, leading to a spike in homicides.
