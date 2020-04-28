Escaped prisoner bites deputy’s hand during struggle in Corryville, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Tuesday while capturing an escaped prisoner Corryville according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Neil says the prisoner, Delrico Oliver, 29, was being transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center after receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
At 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Reading Road in Mt. Auburn, Neil says Oliver freed himself and fled the sheriff’s office vehicle.
The corrections deputy pursued Oliver to East McMillan Street and caught him in the rear of the Clifton Mini Mart on Highland Ave., according to Neil.
A struggle ensued, during which the deputy was bitten on the hand and suffered a cut on his head.
Oliver was taken into custody.
Neil says the deputy was treated at UCMC and released, while Oliver was taken back to the justice center.
Oliver had been facing charges of assault, domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Now he faces additional charges of escape and assault on an officer, both felonies, according to Neil.
He is expected in court May 4 on the first set of charges.
The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 513.825.1500.
