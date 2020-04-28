Golf returns to the City of Florence – with conditions

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Dust off those irons because golf returns to the City of Florence on May 1, with the reopening of World Golf.
World of Golf will follow the “Park and Play” guidelines developed by the National Golf Course Owners Association.
Safety practices include:
- Paying in advance over the phone or website with a credit card, showing up to a pre-positioned sanitized cart, and proceeding to the first tee without personal contact
- Permitting only one person per cart
- No touching of the flagstick
- Practicing proper social distancing
- Removing all non-essential golf items form the course (ball washers, bunker rakes, and water coolers)
Not all amenities will be able to open. Miniature golf, the golf simulator, the indoor range, and Divots Grill will remain closed; private and group lessons will not be available.
Visit www.landrumgolf.com for additional information and to book tee times.
