Hamilton County election results delayed past midnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The results from Tuesday’s primary election will be delayed past midnight, according to a release from the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
The BOE cites the large number of vote-by-mail ballots received Tuesday as a factor delaying the count.
Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but voters could bring ballots to the BOE office in Norwood until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In-person voting was only available Tuesday to people with disabilities who required in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
As directed by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the final unofficial results will be released when the tabulation is complete, meaning no partial election results will be available, BOE says.
LaRose said Monday more than 1.9 million people had requested vote-by-mail ballots and more than 1.4 million ballots had already been cast.
