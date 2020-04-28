Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing. He is the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson, who lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was considered a replacement but the team instead went with Kenseth. He is a two-time Daytona 500 winner. Ganassi says the team will ask NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth eligible to race for the title this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Social media content delivery platforms are ready to cash in along with college athletes. The NCAA is changing its rules on how athletes can be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness. Schools will likely make it part of recruiting, and some already have relationships with platforms such as Opendorse and Influencer. Otherwise, recruits may choose schools that provide better opportunities for earning money. The Opendorse CEO says a major-college quarterback who's active on social media could earn six figures annually making pitches for 10 local businesses. The platforms make their money on commissions and through contracts with athletic departments.