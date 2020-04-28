Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Social media content delivery platforms are ready to cash in along with college athletes. The NCAA is changing its rules on how athletes can be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness. Schools will likely make it part of recruiting, and some already have relationships with platforms such as Opendorse and Influencer. Otherwise, recruits may choose schools that provide better opportunities for earning money. The Opendorse CEO says a major-college quarterback who's active on social media could earn six figures annually making pitches for 10 local businesses. The platforms make their money on commissions and through contracts with athletic departments.