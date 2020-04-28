Indiana surpasses 16k total cases, 900 deaths, ISDH reports

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Hoosier state eclipsed 16,000 total coronavirus cases with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reporting 650 new cases on Tuesday.
While the 650 new coronavirus cases are still far too many, it is less than the nearly 1,000 additional cases reported on Monday by ISDH.
Overall, ISDH reports a total of 16,588 coronavirus cases across the state.
Indiana did see an increase in the number of newly reported deaths from Monday to Tuesday.
On Tuesday, ISDH reported 91 additional deaths from the coronavirus, which is three more than the number they announced on Monday.
Indiana’s overall death toll from the coronavirus is now 901.
Here are the cases in southeastern Indiana:
- Fayette County: 26 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 95 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 90 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Four cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 91 cases, five deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Six cases, zero deaths
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has launched a new website, BeWellIndiana.org, to provide Hoosiers with free mental health resources.
The site is designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Holcomb says BeWellIndiana.org will focus on mental health challenges posed by COVID-19 but will continue to evolve as a resource beyond the current crisis.
