Last county in region without COVID-19 reports first confirmed case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The COVID-19 pandemic has spread roughshod through every aspect of American life, prompting Stay-at-Home orders, stimulus packages and memes galore.
Until Tuesday, it had not affected Owen County, Kentucky -- at least not officially.
That changed Tuesday afternoon, when Three Rivers Health Department, which oversees four counties in Northern Kentucky, reported the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
With that, every one of Greater Cincinnati’s 22 counties has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, a morbid accolade that nonetheless confirms Kentucky Governor Beshear’s once-figurative refrain: “We’re all in this together.”
The patient has been out of the county since April 1, TRHD reports. The patient was initially hospitalized and now is isolated at a physical rehabilitation facility in Northern Kentucky.
TRHD says the patient has no known contacts with any Owen County resident.
“While we have few confirmed cases in our counties, we must conduct ourselves as though we are all infected," TRDHD Public Health Director Georgia Heise, MD, said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.