Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana county clamps down with big jump in virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tighter business restrictions have been imposed in a northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant. State health officials say test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025. The new orders in Logansport and Cass County prohibit more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering stores. Health officials announced 98 more coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents in the past week. The state's 260 nursing home deaths represent about one-third of all Indiana COVID-19 fatalities.
MISSOURI BOAT ACCIDENT
Federal agency releasing report on Missouri duck boat deaths
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to release its findings on the cause of a tourist duck boat accident that killed 17 people on a Missouri lake in July 2018. The board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A Ride the Ducks vehicle known as Stretch Duck 7 that operated on land and water sank during a storm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board. The owner of the boat, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-SUPPLY
Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages. On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUARD FLYOVERS
Indiana Air National Guard to do flyovers this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct a series of flyovers in several Indiana cities this week to salute hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak. Officials said Monday the flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts also are intended to lift morale during the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from outbreak. A Fort Wayne mission on Tuesday will fly over Lutheran Hospital, Dupont and two Parkview hospitals beginning about 11:10 a.m. A central Indiana mission on Thursday will fly over the Johnson Armory at 10:45 a.m., then Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
HUMAN REMAINS-FORT WAYNE
Man whose remains were found near Fort Wayne had been shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose remains were discovered near Fort Wayne more than two years after his disappearance had been shot to death. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday that 28-year-old Ryan Baughman died from multiple gunshot wounds. Baughman was reported missing from Fort Wayne in February 2017. His skeletal remains were found last October in a wooded area in northeast Allen County by people who were walking by. No one has been arrested in connection with the death.
GM-KOKOMO JOBS
GM looks to hire more than 1,000 to make ventilators
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — General Motors in Kokomo is hiring for more than 1,000 full- and part-time workers in Kokomo to help it meet demand for medical ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak. GM has said it wants to produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. The starting wage for the temporary positions starts at $16.67 per hour. The work is for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Part-time employees will work 16-32 hours per week. A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 to help applicants learn more about the opportunities. To register, visit https://on.in.gov/vjfr4 .
WALMART SHOOTING-KOKOMO
Chicago man arrested after shooting inside Indiana Walmart
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured. Kokomo police say officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store. The victim is being hospitalized and required surgery. Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony. A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He's being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
INVASIVE PLANT SPECIES
44 plant species now illegal to sell, exchange in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has banned the sale and exchange of nearly four dozen invasive plants that pose a threat to the state's native plants and animals. The Indianapolis Star reports that the rule took effect April 18 banning 44 species of invasive plants, including five different species of honeysuckles that eventually choke out surrounding plants. Among other banned plants are the Japanese barberry and Wintercreeper. The plants can still be owned.