Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Ohio's mail-in primary tests voting during virus outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election during a pandemic is about to unfold in Ohio, offering lessons to other states about how to conduct one of the most basic acts of democracy amid a health crisis. The Tuesday primary also could provide a preview of a November election that might still be marred by the coronavirus outbreak. Joe Biden has all but locked up the Democratic presidential nomination since the state's March 17 primary was delayed. Instead, the spotlight has shifted to the process. Ohio law guarantees that voters who don't receive a ballot they requested by the legal deadline can vote in person.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Many Ohio businesses to reopen in May with masks required
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says many of Ohio's businesses will be able to open within the next two weeks. But one big new requirement will be masks for workers and customers. Manufacturing, distribution and construction companies can begin work again next Monday as long as they follow strict health and social distancing practices. Offices can also begin to reopen. But the governor is urging companies to have employees work from home as much as possible. Many nonessential surgeries and other medical procedures can begin again in Ohio starting Friday, along with dental and veterinarian practices. Retail businesses can begin to reopen May 12.
ELECTION 2020-WHAT TO WATCH
What to watch in primary and special elections Tuesday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Support in the Democratic presidential contest has unified behind former Vice President Joe Biden, and Republican President Donald Trump has no serious rivals. But there's still plenty to watch Tuesday as Ohio wraps up its long-delayed primary election and Maryland voters pick a successor to the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. Mail-in voting systems that could be used in November will be scrutinized. If in-person turnout surges due to postal glitches, states may have to regroup. Also, delegates gained by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders could heighten the former presidential contender's influence on Democrats' policy agenda.
FOUR DEAD
Trial for man accused of killing 4 family members delayed
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The hearing for a man who may face the death penalty for allegedly killing his wife and three other family members in an Ohio apartment has been rescheduled. Gurpreet Singh, 37, was indicted last year on four counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019. Court records show Singh was expected to return to court this week, but the hearing has been rescheduled for June 22. Many courts across the state have delayed cases due to the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order. Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.
PARKING LOT SHOOTING
Man escapes after being shot in nursing facility parking lot
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorties say a man was shot in the parking lot of a nursing facility in northeastern Ohio. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of St. Joseph home in Sharonville at about 1 a.m. Monday. Sharonville police say a 21-year-old Cincinnati man apparently was followed to the site and was shot while he was waiting to drop off food for his girlfriend. The suspects followed the man after the shooting, but he was able to get away and drive himself to a hospital. Details on his condition were not disclosed.
MISSING WOMAN
Skeletal remains identified as those of missing Ohio woman
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found over the weekend have been identified as an Ohio woman missing for 1 1/2 years. The Greene County sheriff’s office said Monday the remains had been identified as those of 46-year-old Cheryl Coker, a Riverside woman missing since October 2018. Officials said a man reported finding the remains in Caesarcreek Township while he was hunting mushrooms. The county coroner said toxicology and other tests were planned as part of the effort to determine a cause of death. Riverside police called her disappearance suspicious and opened a homicide investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.
AP-US-LIVES-LOST-DOUBLE-TRANSPLANT-SURVIVOR
Lives Lost: Virus fells double-lung transplant daredevil
BOSTON (AP) — A double-lung transplant patient from New Hampshire who went on to become a daredevil has died from the coronavirus. Joanne Mellady died in March after becoming a symbol of what was possible after people receive organ transplants. She got hers in 2007 and went on to complete a bucket list that included extensive travel and sports ranging like hang gliding and skateboarding. Mellady had been diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and that led to her lung transplant. She later counseled and encouraged fellow transplants patients and was active in a group searching for a cure for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Finally, Ohio's virus-extended primary is coming to an end
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's virus-extended 2020 primary is finally coming to end, nearly 10 weeks after voting began. Officials postponed in-person voting scheduled March 17 for safety amid the pandemic, and they wound up with a mostly vote-by-mail plan that will allow in-person voting Tuesday for some people with special circumstances. It's the first election of its kind in the state. Voter participation has been running at about half of the 2016 turnout, when two hotly contested presidential primaries were on the ballot. This year, the state still has some contested congressional primaries as well as races for legislative seats, judges, and local candidates and issues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Virus death toll reaches 728; plan for opening may come soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials have reported a total of 728 confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in the state. The Ohio health department’s statistics from Sunday show a total of 15,963 positive cases, with 3,178 hospitalizations. Last week, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio. The governor said this will allow a dramatic increase of testing in places like nursing homes and homeless shelters and permit Ohio to determine that workers in essential manufacturing facilities and grocery employees “are healthy and not spreading the disease.”